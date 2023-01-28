TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 134,122 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,613,865 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,122 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.3% of TD Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,010,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V traded up $5.89 on Friday, reaching $230.60. 6,150,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,856,391. The firm has a market cap of $434.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $213.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.93. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $250.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Visa from $264.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.46.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Stories

