TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 16,097 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 290,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,097 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.32% of Equinix worth $163,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Equinix by 182.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Equinix by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Equinix by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Performance

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $730.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $683.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $643.72. The stock has a market cap of $67.57 billion, a PE ratio of 95.45, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.60. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $494.89 and a fifty-two week high of $776.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 162.09%.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.45, for a total transaction of $5,212,188.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,726,363.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 3,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.72, for a total value of $2,142,775.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,287,060.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.45, for a total transaction of $5,212,188.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,726,363.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,747 shares of company stock valued at $11,803,531. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQIX. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $732.00 to $704.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $680.00 to $660.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $757.33.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

