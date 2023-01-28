TD Asset Management Inc. Has $127.78 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 751,318 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $127,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Honeywell International by 3.8% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% in the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 11.4% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 39.4% in the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $208.13 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $212.84 and its 200-day moving average is $195.75. The company has a market capitalization of $139.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.11.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.93.

In related news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

