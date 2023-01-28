TD Asset Management Inc. Has $149.83 Million Stock Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,858,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 30,242 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $149,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the third quarter worth $41,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter worth $77,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter worth $104,000. Tobam lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 232.9% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 3,106 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 27.9% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

PBA has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Pembina Pipeline from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.43.

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $35.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.26. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1 year low of $29.64 and a 1 year high of $42.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.71 and a 200-day moving average of $34.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.79. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 23.90%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.1614 dividend. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 52.42%.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

