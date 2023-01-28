TD Asset Management Inc. Has $173.50 Million Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 368,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 22,596 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Northrop Grumman worth $173,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.9% during the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.3% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.5% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 19.6% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $498.33.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $437.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $513.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $497.70. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $364.62 and a 1 year high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

