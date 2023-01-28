TD Asset Management Inc. Has $187.71 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,339,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 58,120 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $187,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA stock opened at $71.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.46. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $77.90.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

