TD Asset Management Inc. Has $212.46 Million Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,090,059 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 136,382 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.80% of Barrick Gold worth $212,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $647,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Barrick Gold by 288.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 90,896 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 67,516 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 97.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,278 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 113,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,007,571 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $24,620,000 after purchasing an additional 151,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

GOLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from $24.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.99.

Barrick Gold stock opened at $19.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $26.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.21.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 5.34%. Equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 37.38%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

