TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 45,735 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,043,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,735 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $427,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 33.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Rogers Communications during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 26.7% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 14.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RCI opened at $48.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.39. Rogers Communications Inc. has a one year low of $36.23 and a one year high of $64.55. The company has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.51.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 17.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.367 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 62.61%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Rogers Communications in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$74.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.08.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

