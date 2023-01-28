TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 243,529 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,009,938 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 243,529 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $133,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $143.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.91.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $191,310,506.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 280,771,762 shares in the company, valued at $41,691,798,939.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $191,310,506.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 280,771,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,691,798,939.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,293,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total value of $196,892,440.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 274,836,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,843,920,613.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,854,767 over the last quarter. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.