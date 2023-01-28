TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 564,341 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,813,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 564,341 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Bank of America worth $239,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAC. Snider Financial Group grew its position in Bank of America by 9,477.3% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 14,297,496 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Bank of America by 3,474.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,579,000 after acquiring an additional 11,332,721 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $395,481,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter worth $159,465,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 162.6% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,983,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705,421 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $35.45 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.07. The company has a market capitalization of $284.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Stories

