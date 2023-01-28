TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 92.3% from the December 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TechPrecision Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TPCS opened at $2.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.65. TechPrecision has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $2.51.

TechPrecision (OTCMKTS:TPCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TechPrecision had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $8.52 million for the quarter.

About TechPrecision

Techprecision Corp. engages in the business of metal fabrication and precision machining. It focuses on the manufacture of precision, large-scale fabricated and machined metal components and systems. The company was founded by Andrew A. Levy in February 2005 and is headquartered in Westminster, MA.

