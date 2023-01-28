Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Short Interest Update

Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Tecogen Stock Up 1.7 %

OTCMKTS TGEN opened at $1.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.21. Tecogen has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $1.80.

Get Tecogen alerts:

Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 million. Tecogen had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tecogen will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Tecogen

Tecogen Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and maintains industrial and commercial cogeneration systems for residential, commercial, recreational, and industrial use in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Products, Services, and Energy Production. The company offers InVerde e+ and TecoPower, a cogeneration product that supplies electricity and hot water; TECOCHILL air-conditioning and refrigeration chillers; Tecofrost gas engine-driven refrigeration compressors; and water heaters under the Ilios brand name, as well as emissions control technology under the Ultera brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tecogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.