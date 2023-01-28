Tectonic Financial, Inc. (TECTP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on February 15th

Tectonic Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TECTP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd.

Tectonic Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% per year over the last three years.

Tectonic Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Tectonic Financial stock opened at $10.43 on Friday. Tectonic Financial has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $10.80.

About Tectonic Financial

Tectonic Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking and financial products and services to high net worth individuals, small businesses, and institutions in the United States. It offers commercial and consumer banking services, such as demand deposits, regular savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; commercial and real estate loans, dental loans, commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction loans, and consumer installment loans; and wealth management and trust services.

