Tellor Self Reported Market Cap Hits $38.39 Million (TRB)

Tellor (TRB) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 28th. In the last seven days, Tellor has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tellor has a market cap of $38.39 million and approximately $5.31 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tellor token can currently be bought for approximately $16.37 or 0.00071183 BTC on popular exchanges.
Tellor Profile
Tellor’s genesis date was August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,441,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,345,928 tokens. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tellor is tellor.io/blog. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io.
Buying and Selling Tellor
