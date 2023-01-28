Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 137.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 102,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,549 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $3,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Tenable by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Tenable by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 206,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tenable by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the 3rd quarter valued at about $779,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 6,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 12,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $476,258.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,626,782.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 12,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $476,258.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,626,782.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 8,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $315,677.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 163,177 shares in the company, valued at $6,047,339.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,450 shares of company stock worth $1,258,075 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tenable Stock Down 0.7 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TENB shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Tenable from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Tenable from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.88.

Tenable stock opened at $40.22 on Friday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.80 and a 52-week high of $63.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.69.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $174.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.27 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 12.63% and a negative return on equity of 32.47%. Research analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenable Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

