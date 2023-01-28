Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.28-$0.52 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $550.00 million-$630.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $644.60 million. Teradyne also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.28-0.52 EPS.

Teradyne Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $103.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $67.81 and a 52-week high of $127.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.06.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.17. Teradyne had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $731.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teradyne will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.43%.

Several brokerages have commented on TER. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Teradyne to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $110.00 price target on Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $93.63.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $5,924,475.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,104 shares in the company, valued at $14,638,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Teradyne news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 11,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $1,112,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,861.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $5,924,475.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,638,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,161 shares of company stock worth $7,383,453. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradyne

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 231.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 27.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 29.3% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 6.8% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter worth about $220,000. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

