Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TERGet Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.28-$0.52 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $550.00 million-$630.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $644.60 million. Teradyne also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.28-0.52 EPS.

Teradyne Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $103.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $67.81 and a 52-week high of $127.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.06.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TERGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.17. Teradyne had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $731.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teradyne will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on TER. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Teradyne to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $110.00 price target on Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $93.63.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $5,924,475.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,104 shares in the company, valued at $14,638,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Teradyne news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 11,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $1,112,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,861.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $5,924,475.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,638,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,161 shares of company stock worth $7,383,453. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradyne

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 231.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 27.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 29.3% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 6.8% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter worth about $220,000. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Read More

