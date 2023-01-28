Terra Classic Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. During the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. Terra Classic has a total market capitalization of $1.05 billion and $106.44 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00016977 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000271 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004765 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00009287 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000839 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005188 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001978 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000045 BTC.
Terra Classic Coin Profile
Terra Classic (CRYPTO:LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,871,014,487,379 coins and its circulating supply is 5,965,359,230,630 coins. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money.
Terra Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.
