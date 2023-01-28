TerraClassicUSD Trading Down 4.3% Over Last 7 Days (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0223 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $218.89 million and $11.35 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00089741 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00057092 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00010683 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001110 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00026087 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000290 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000738 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004327 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000249 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile
TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,803,230,579 coins and its circulating supply is 9,801,906,459 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.
