Terran Coin Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $28.11 Million (TRR)

Terran Coin (TRR) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Terran Coin has a total market capitalization of $28.11 million and approximately $5.99 million worth of Terran Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terran Coin token can now be purchased for about $1.19 or 0.00005165 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Terran Coin has traded 27.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Terran Coin Token Profile

Terran Coin’s launch date was April 29th, 2021. Terran Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,653,359 tokens. Terran Coin’s official Twitter account is @terrancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Terran Coin is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=coin. The official website for Terran Coin is terrancoin.com.

Terran Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terran is a cryptocurrency network that seeks to enhance efficiency in sending, receiving, and trading cryptocurrencies. The project aims to offer enhanced services to its users by using a public blockchain for smart contracts.TRR is a standard digital token that will be used on the Terran platform. It is the cryptocurrency for all use cases that will be conducted on the Terran network. For now, it will be issued on the Ethereum platform as an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terran Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terran Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terran Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

