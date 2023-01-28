Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th.

Territorial Bancorp has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years. Territorial Bancorp has a payout ratio of 59.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Territorial Bancorp to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.5%.

Territorial Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TBNK opened at $23.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.82 million, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.55. Territorial Bancorp has a one year low of $17.93 and a one year high of $25.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Territorial Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBNK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $14.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.90 million. Analysts forecast that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TBNK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Territorial Bancorp to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Territorial Bancorp to $18.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Territorial Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 26,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 39,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 11,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

Further Reading

