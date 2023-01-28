Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Short Interest Down 93.2% in January

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 93.2% from the December 31st total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Terumo Stock Down 1.9 %
OTCMKTS:TRUMY opened at $28.81 on Friday. Terumo has a 1-year low of $26.58 and a 1-year high of $38.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.49 and a 200 day moving average of $30.16. The firm has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.03.
Terumo Company Profile
