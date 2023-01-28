Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Short Interest Down 93.2% in January

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 93.2% from the December 31st total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Terumo Stock Down 1.9 %

OTCMKTS:TRUMY opened at $28.81 on Friday. Terumo has a 1-year low of $26.58 and a 1-year high of $38.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.49 and a 200 day moving average of $30.16. The firm has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Terumo Company Profile

Terumo Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of medical products and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, Medical Care Solutions Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers angiographic guidewires, angiographic catheters, introducer sheaths, vascular closure devices, PTCA balloon catheters, coronary stents, self-expanding peripheral stents, intravascular ultrasound systems, imaging catheters, and others; coils, stents, and intrasaccular devices for treating cerebral aneurysm; embolization systems, aspiration catheters, and clot retrievers for treating ischemic stroke and others; oxygenators, cardio-pulmonary bypass systems, and others; and artificial vascular and stent grafts.

