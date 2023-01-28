Textron (NYSE:TXT) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.00-5.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.50. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$14.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.81 billion. Textron also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.00-$5.20 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Textron from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.67.

TXT opened at $72.28 on Friday. Textron has a 12-month low of $57.11 and a 12-month high of $76.11. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.65 and a 200-day moving average of $66.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. Textron had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Textron will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXT. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Textron by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Textron by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,581 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Textron by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Textron by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Textron by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

