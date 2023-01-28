Tezos Trading Down 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 28th. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $1.02 billion and approximately $26.55 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for $1.10 or 0.00004781 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00016970 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000271 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00009321 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000839 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005203 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001957 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000045 BTC.
Tezos Coin Profile
Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 946,384,206 coins and its circulating supply is 924,966,558 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com.
Buying and Selling Tezos
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
