The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 208,601 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $8,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 58,774,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,451,484,000 after purchasing an additional 883,395 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 16.4% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,915,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $914,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,942 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 13.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,278,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,786 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 149.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,104,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,981,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,599,000 after purchasing an additional 31,025 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of BK opened at $50.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.23 and its 200-day moving average is $43.56. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $64.63. The firm has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.04.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.