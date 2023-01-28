The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,507 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,887,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,225,000 after acquiring an additional 386,287 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 111,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 673,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,435,000 after buying an additional 150,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 9,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $4,106,863.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total value of $10,731,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 69,184,882 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,499,506,270.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 600,299 shares of company stock valued at $47,598,960 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $74.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.00. The stock has a market cap of $135.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.97. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 34.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 25.14%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

