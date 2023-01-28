The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Short Interest Down 81.1% in January

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 81.1% from the December 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Stock Performance

GGZ traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $12.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,500. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.25. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGZ. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 42.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 80.6% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 32.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000.

The Gabelli Global Small & Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-end management investment trust. Its investment objective is long term capital growth. The company was founded on August 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

