The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Short Interest Down 81.1% in January

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 81.1% from the December 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Stock Performance
GGZ traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $12.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,500. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.25. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.
The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust
The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Company Profile
The Gabelli Global Small & Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-end management investment trust. Its investment objective is long term capital growth. The company was founded on August 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (GGZ)
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
- PCE Indicates Slowdown In Spending, Economy Weakens
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.