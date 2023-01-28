The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Short Interest Down 81.1% in January

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 81.1% from the December 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Stock Performance

GGZ traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $12.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,500. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.25. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGZ. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 42.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 80.6% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 32.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Global Small & Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-end management investment trust. Its investment objective is long term capital growth. The company was founded on August 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

