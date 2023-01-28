The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Vonovia (ETR:VNA) a €38.60 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.60 ($41.96) target price on Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on VNA. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($28.26) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($36.96) price target on Vonovia in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €30.00 ($32.61) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Warburg Research set a €45.40 ($49.35) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($42.39) price target on Vonovia in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Get Vonovia alerts:

Vonovia Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of VNA stock opened at €26.28 ($28.57) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.72, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €24.06 and a 200 day moving average price of €25.14. Vonovia has a fifty-two week low of €18.59 ($20.20) and a fifty-two week high of €51.30 ($55.76).

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.