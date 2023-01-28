The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Major Shareholder Buys $12,603.31 in Stock

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 1,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.51 per share, with a total value of $12,603.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,779,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,283,604.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 12th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $3,281,515.20.

On Thursday, December 8th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 92,320 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $1,972,878.40.

On Tuesday, December 6th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 506,359 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $10,709,492.85.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 120,500 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $2,552,190.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 22,644 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $464,654.88.

On Friday, November 25th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 26,883 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $562,392.36.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 129,985 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $2,693,289.20.

On Monday, November 21st, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,186,888 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $71,896,193.28.

On Friday, November 18th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 129,393 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total value of $2,709,489.42.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 84,024 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $1,893,060.72.

GS stock opened at $353.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $359.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $340.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.27%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 396,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $136,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 19,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Odeon Capital Group raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Atlantic Securities lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $512.00 to $492.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $396.54.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

