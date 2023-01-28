The Goldman Sachs Group Increases International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target to $141.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $139.00 to $141.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $149.00 to $136.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $121.94.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of IFF stock opened at $111.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a PE ratio of -16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.03. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12 month low of $83.14 and a 12 month high of $143.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 13.91% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. Equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is -47.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 64.1% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,003.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

