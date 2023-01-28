The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “$24.00” Price Target for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price objective on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on INTC. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen reduced their price objective on Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.02.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $28.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77. Intel has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $52.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.45.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intel will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 113,091 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 38,444 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in Intel by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 39,114 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,530 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,617 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

