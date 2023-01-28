The Ince Group (LON:INCE) Trading Up 3%

The Ince Group plc (LON:INCE – Get Rating) shares were up 3% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.87 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.15 ($0.06). Approximately 8,527,819 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 754% from the average daily volume of 998,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5 ($0.06).

The Ince Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 257.50.

The Ince Group Company Profile

The Ince Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides legal and professional, and financial advisory services to businesses and high net worth individuals in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company provides law practices; corporate tax consultancy to the oil and gas industry; technology solutions for the legal and professional services market; accounting, financial, consulting, and pensions advice services; and investment advice and ongoing investment management services.

