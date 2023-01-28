The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Acquired by Castle Wealth Management LLC

Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KHC. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 149.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,300,453.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.1 %

KHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $39.69 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.73 and a 52-week high of $44.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.04.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

See Also

