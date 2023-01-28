The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Announces $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th.

Macerich has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 40.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Macerich has a payout ratio of -3,400.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Macerich to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.0%.

Macerich Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE MAC opened at $13.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.81. Macerich has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $17.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Macerich

Institutional Trading of Macerich

In other Macerich news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,343.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Macerich in the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Macerich by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 174,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 45,096 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Macerich by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,032,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,477,000 after buying an additional 85,180 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 10.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 15.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 262,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 34,780 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on MAC shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Macerich from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Macerich from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Macerich to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Macerich from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Macerich in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.65.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

