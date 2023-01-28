The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Short Interest Up 250.0% in January

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the December 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
The New America High Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
The New America High Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.97. 59,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,056. The New America High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $8.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.94.
The New America High Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a yield of 6.92%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
The New America High Income Fund Company Profile
The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.
