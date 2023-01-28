The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Short Interest Up 250.0% in January

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the December 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

The New America High Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The New America High Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.97. 59,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,056. The New America High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $8.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.94.

The New America High Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a yield of 6.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The New America High Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in The New America High Income Fund by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in The New America High Income Fund by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The New America High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The New America High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

