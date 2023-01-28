The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 673,700 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the December 31st total of 545,700 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 117,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.
STKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush cut shares of ONE Group Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.
In other ONE Group Hospitality news, Director Jonathan Segal purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.33 per share, for a total transaction of $106,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,206,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,419,594.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ STKS traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $7.51. 32,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,926. The company has a market cap of $242.35 million, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 2.13. ONE Group Hospitality has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $13.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.65 and a 200-day moving average of $7.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $73.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.73 million. ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 4.55%. As a group, analysts forecast that ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.
The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.
