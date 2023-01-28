The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stock Position Cut by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.1% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 192.0% in the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 6,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,070,883.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $163.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.79. The company has a market cap of $65.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.52 and a 1 year high of $214.50.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 25.73%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.94 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 43.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.41.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.