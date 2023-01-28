The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Southern by 93.6% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its position in Southern by 186.2% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $68.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.48. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 12.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,442.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Southern from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Southern to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Southern to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.15.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

