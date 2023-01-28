The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SWGAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of The Swatch Group from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Swatch Group from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Grupo Santander started coverage on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of The Swatch Group from CHF 350 to CHF 340 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $273.50.

The Swatch Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of SWGAY opened at $17.99 on Tuesday. The Swatch Group has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $18.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.95.

About The Swatch Group

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

Featured Stories

