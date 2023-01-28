The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 862,310 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 58,510 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 1.4% of Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $81,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Newport Trust Co bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth approximately $1,218,240,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654,961 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 659.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $308,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,532 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,420,417 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $511,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 48,716.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,321,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $124,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,755 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Huber Research assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.74.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $109.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $200.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.69, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.12. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $157.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,688.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,688.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,782 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,313. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walt Disney

Get Rating

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

