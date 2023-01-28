Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Market Cap Reaches $354.16 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 15.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 25.2% against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $354.16 million and approximately $451.01 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0589 or 0.00000255 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00090726 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00059321 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00011161 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000352 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001130 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00026025 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000720 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004464 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002107 BTC.
Theta Fuel Coin Profile
TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,010,033,696 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.
Buying and Selling Theta Fuel
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.