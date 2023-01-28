Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Market Capitalization Hits $343.70 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0572 or 0.00000248 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $343.70 million and $151.99 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00089372 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00056983 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00010690 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001110 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00026124 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000290 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000730 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004329 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001992 BTC.
Theta Fuel Profile
TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,010,915,860 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Theta Fuel
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.