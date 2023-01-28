THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 741.7% from the December 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

THKLY opened at $10.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.51. THK has a 52-week low of $7.98 and a 52-week high of $12.80.

THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. THK had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $730.57 million for the quarter.

THK CO., LTD. engages in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. It offers machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws, and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, Americas, Europe, China, and Others.

