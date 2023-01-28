Threshold One Day Trading Volume Tops $89.70 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 28th. In the last week, Threshold has traded 91.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Threshold has a market capitalization of $461.49 million and $89.70 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can now be purchased for $0.0461 or 0.00000200 BTC on exchanges.

Threshold Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,482,743,969.447774 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.04780613 USD and is down -13.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $202,759,039.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

