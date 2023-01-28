Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG) Short Interest Update

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 2,125.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Thunder Mountain Gold Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS THMG opened at $0.10 on Friday. Thunder Mountain Gold has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average is $0.08.

About Thunder Mountain Gold

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc operates as a mineral exploration company, which engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of premier precious and base metal properties. Its projects include South Mountain located in southwest of Boise, Idaho and Trout Creek located in Nevada. The company was founded on November 9, 1935 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.

