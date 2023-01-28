Titon Holdings Plc (TON) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.50 on March 31st

Titon Holdings Plc (LON:TON – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:TON opened at GBX 70 ($0.87) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £7.85 million and a P/E ratio of 2,333.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. Titon has a 52 week low of GBX 64.75 ($0.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 120 ($1.49). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 74.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 79.01.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Titon in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Titon Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets ventilation products, and door and window fittings in the United Kingdom, South Korea, the United States, and Europe. It offers a range of passive and powered ventilation products for house builders, electrical contractors, window and door manufacturers, and construction companies; and supplies window and door hardware material.

