Toncoin Price Hits $2.53 (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.53 or 0.00011009 BTC on exchanges. Toncoin has a market cap of $8.65 billion and $45.71 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 9.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.6288502 USD and is up 6.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $44,220,334.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

