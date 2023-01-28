Toncoin (TON) Trading 12.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for about $2.57 or 0.00011118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a total market cap of $8.78 billion and approximately $43.32 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00050839 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00029979 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000208 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00018047 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004299 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.31 or 0.00217450 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000122 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002820 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,133.18 or 0.99992898 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.45186741 USD and is up 4.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $39,407,683.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.