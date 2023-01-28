Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Short Interest Up 68.5% in January

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,660,000 shares, a growth of 68.5% from the December 31st total of 3,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 9.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 285,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 76,935 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 448.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 140,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 114,801 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 858,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 126,236 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,248,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 161,099 shares in the last quarter. 9.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:TNXP remained flat at $1.15 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,722,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,974,028. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.81. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $11.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tonix Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TNXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and licensing therapeutics and diagnostics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes immunology, rare disease, infectious disease, and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.