Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.82

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.82 and traded as high as $1.17. Tonix Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 2,055,446 shares changing hands.

TNXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.81.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TNXP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 858,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 126,236 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 192.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,879,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 1,236,013 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 448.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 140,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 114,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and licensing therapeutics and diagnostics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes immunology, rare disease, infectious disease, and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates.

