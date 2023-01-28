TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $201.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Stephens lowered their price objective on TopBuild from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on TopBuild to $224.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.50.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild Price Performance

BLD traded up $3.02 on Friday, hitting $197.40. 181,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.43. TopBuild has a 12 month low of $140.66 and a 12 month high of $243.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.64.

Institutional Trading of TopBuild

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 10.20%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TopBuild will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TopBuild by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,050,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $502,732,000 after purchasing an additional 15,777 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its position in TopBuild by 462.1% during the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 1,204,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,412,000 after purchasing an additional 990,537 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in TopBuild by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 913,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,778,000 after purchasing an additional 526,053 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in TopBuild by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 732,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,699,000 after purchasing an additional 14,036 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in TopBuild by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 345,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,808,000 after purchasing an additional 89,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

About TopBuild

(Get Rating)

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.